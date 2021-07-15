UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Social Media Regulation Threatens Rights, UN Warns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:00 AM

Social media regulation threatens rights, UN warns

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The United Nations on Wednesday warned that public and private actors are intervening against online content in ways that curtail rights and muzzle criticism.

"You see a digital world that is unwelcoming and frequently unsafe for people trying to exercise their rights," said Peggy Hicks of the UN Rights Office in Geneva.

"You also see a host of government and company responses that risk making the situation worse," she told a press briefing.

According to a tally by the agency, 40 new laws regulating social media have been adopted around the world in the past two years, with 30 more under examination.

"Virtually every country that has adopted laws relating to online content has jeopardised human rights in doing so," she said.

In responding to public pressure to regulate online content, "some governments see such legislation as a way to limit speech they dislike and even silence civil society and critics," Hicks said.

"We can, and should, make the internet a safer place, but it doesn't need to be at the expense of fundamental rights," she said.

She said the problem of "overbroad or ill-defined language" crossed ideological lines, from Vietnam to Australia, and Bangladesh to Singapore.

Hicks underscored the "critical importance of adopting human rights-based approaches to confronting these challenges," adding: "We need to sound a loud and persistent alarm, given the tendency for flawed regulations to be cloned, and bad practices to flourish."Hicks pointed to calls in Britain for stringent regulations in response to online racist attacks against three black England players who missed penalties in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

Also at the briefing was UN human rights officer Marcelo Daher, who urged that "actual people -- not algorithms -- review complex decisions."

Related Topics

Internet World Australia Bangladesh United Nations Social Media Civil Society Company Singapore Geneva Vietnam Euro Sunday 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

ANIF and Air Arabia to launch Armenia’s new nati ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Tahnoon congratulates children of mart ..

2 hours ago

UK Government Seeks to End Prosecutions for Northe ..

31 minutes ago

PHOTA conducts 920 liver, kidney transplants in tw ..

31 minutes ago

Mugheer Al Khaili Inspects Progress of Hindu Templ ..

2 hours ago

White House Spokesperson Provides No Date for US-R ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.