Social work entrepreneurs Honors by Minister of Human Resources for their excellency

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud along in the attendance of Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng.

Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi honored the winners of the 10th version of Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz Award for Excellence in Social Work, held under the title "Creativity and Innovation in Social Work".

As many as twelve winners of the award were honored at Prince Sultan Grand Gallery at Al-Faisaliah hotel in Riyadh. Addressing the gathering, Al-Rajhi gave an account on the curriculum vitae of Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz, author of the award which has, over the last ten years, been awarded to 115 winners, in the amount of SR53,5 million. The award included 22 social programs throughout the Kingdom, benefiting 30,000 persons, organizers reported. --