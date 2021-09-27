Socialists win municipal elections in Portugal

Lisbon, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The ruling Socialists won municipal elections in Portugal, but suffered a surprise defeat by a right-wing coalition in the capital Lisbon, according to official results Monday.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa's Socialist party had hoped to ride the success of a vaccine campaign that has seen the country clock some of the highest inoculation rates in the world.

Last week, his government said almost all Covid restrictions would be lifted from October 1 after infections dropped in recent months.

Costa's camp garnered 34.4 percent of Sunday's vote and won in at least 147 municipalities, out of a total of 308 up for grabs.

His centre-right rivals led by former Porto mayor Rui Rio took 30.8 percent of the vote and 108 municipalities.

The Socialists, who won 2013 and 2017 municipal elections, did not expect to fare as well as they did four years ago when they secured a record high number of votes.

But a right-wing coalition led by former European commissioner Carlos Moedas beat the odds to take the capital Lisbon, usurping mayor Fernando Medina, who conceded defeat overnight Sunday to Monday.

Moedas took 35.8 percent of the vote in the city, while the Socialists won 31.7 percent -- flouting polls that had suggested the incumbent would easily hold on to power.

In Porto, the largest city in northern Portugal, the independent Rui Moreira was voted in for a new term, as the polls had anticipated.

Costa's campaign had largely focused on restoring the country's economy, hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to investment projects financed by the European recovery plan.