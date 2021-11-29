UrduPoint.com

Sociedad Miss Chance To Go Top With Espanyol Defeat

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Real Sociedad missed the chance to take top spot in La Liga from Real Madrid in a 1-0 loss at Espanyol on Sunday which ended their 13-match unbeaten league run.

Yangel Herrera scored a late winner as Sociedad remained one point behind Real Madrid, who host third-placed Sevilla later Sunday, having played two games more.

Sociedad dominated for long periods but struggled to create many chances, with the closest they came when Adnan Januzaj struck the crossbar in the 63rd minute.

Venezuelan international Herrera made them pay with a deflected effort 13 minutes from time to score his first Espanyol goal since joining on loan from Manchester City.

Top spot in the table could still change hands later, though, as Sevilla are only two points behind Real Madrid ahead of their visit to the capital.

Reigning champions Atletico Madrid can jump from fifth into second place with victory at Cadiz.

