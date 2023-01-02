SOCPA to launch International conference on accounting education

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The first International Conference on Accounting Education, organized by the Saudi Organization for Chartered and Professional Accountants (SOCPA), is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday in Riyadh under the patronage of Minister of Commerce and SOCPA Chairman Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi.

The three-day conference will discuss the role of education in the development of the accounting profession under the slogan "Early preparation of the labor market".

It also sheds light on the profession and the promising opportunities it achieves, as well as reviewing and exchanging local and international best practices in the accounting profession, the updates of the profession, as well as the transfer and utilization of international expertise in the profession, and the role of accounting education in shaping the outputs of accounting competencies and contributing to the promotion of economic growth.

The event will attract several local and international senior officials, academics, and experts who are interested in the accounting profession and specialists in accounting education, where the conference will also see the participation of relevant agencies, international organizations, government and private entities, local and international accounting education companies and institutions, and members of commissions in the sector.

The conference will also include holding several interactive sessions that will discuss the impact of accounting education on economic growth and the future and challenges of the accounting profession, as well as developments in professional practices and innovative solutions in the world, the most prominent techniques of the accounting profession and many important topics and working papers.

The conference is considered the first of its kind in the field of accounting education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where it seeks to empower Saudis and build their capacities to compete globally, promote their working culture, develop their skills, and support the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.