SoftBank Group confirms multibillion dollar bailout deal for WeWork

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :SoftBank Group on Wednesday confirmed it would pump billions more Dollars into struggling start-up WeWork, in a deal that increases its stake in the office-sharing firm to 80 percent.

SoftBank Group will commit to $5 billion in new financing, and will launch a tender offer of up to $3 billion for existing shareholders, it said in a statement. It will also speed up an existing plan to add another $1.5 billion.