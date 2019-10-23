UrduPoint.com
SoftBank Group Confirms Multibillion Dollar Bailout Deal For WeWork

Umer Jamshaid Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:50 AM

SoftBank Group confirms multibillion dollar bailout deal for WeWork

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :SoftBank Group on Wednesday confirmed it would pump billions more Dollars into struggling start-up WeWork, in a deal that increases its stake in the office-sharing firm to 80 percent.

SoftBank Group will commit to $5 billion in new financing, and will launch a tender offer of up to $3 billion for existing shareholders, it said in a statement. It will also speed up an existing plan to add another $1.5 billion.

