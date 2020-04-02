SoftBank Group drops $3bn WeWork tender offer: statement

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Japanese global tech investor SoftBank Group said on Thursday it had terminated a tender offer worth up to $3 billion to acquire shares in US firm WeWork.

The company said "certain conditions to the tender offer were not satisfied", but added the decision "will have no impact on WeWork's operations, customers, five-year business and strategic plan, or the vast majority of WeWork's current employees".