SoftBank Group says quarterly net profit hit $11.1 billion

Tokyo, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :SoftBank Group on Monday reported a third quarter net profit of $11.1 billion, soaring from a year earlier, as stock rallies and asset sales helped the firm solidify its recovery.

Net profit for the October-December period came to 1,171.9 billion Yen -- more than 21 times higher than the 55.0 billion yen reported a year earlier, the conglomerate said.