UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SoftBank Group Says Quarterly Net Profit Hit $11.1 Billion

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 11:40 AM

SoftBank Group says quarterly net profit hit $11.1 billion

Tokyo, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :SoftBank Group on Monday reported a third quarter net profit of $11.1 billion, soaring from a year earlier, as stock rallies and asset sales helped the firm solidify its recovery.

Net profit for the October-December period came to 1,171.9 billion Yen -- more than 21 times higher than the 55.0 billion yen reported a year earlier, the conglomerate said.

Related Topics

From Billion

Recent Stories

38 seconds ago

Aman 2021 – A Contributor To Maritime Peace

5 minutes ago

Mars missions from UAE and China .. optimism on th ..

19 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat loves official anthem for PSL 6

35 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi's tribute to Pakistan's cultural he ..

47 minutes ago

Mahindar Pal Singh Appointed as Peshawar Zalmi’s ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.