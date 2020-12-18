UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Software Creator McAfee Remanded In Jail In Spain

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Software creator McAfee remanded in jail in Spain

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :A top court in Spain on Thursday remanded in custody anti-virus software creator John McAfee pending a decision on his extradition to the United States where he is wanted for tax evasion.

The 75-year-old has been held at a prison near Barcelona since he was arrested in the Spanish city in October just as he was about to board a flight to Istanbul.

His arrest followed his indictment in June in the United States for tax evasion and wilful failure to file tax returns between 2014 and 2018, despite earning millions from consulting work, crypto-currencies and selling the rights to his life story.

If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

Spain's National Court rejected McAfee's appeal against his remand in custody, arguing that given the lengthy prison sentences he is facing there was a "serious risk" he would seek to escape justice as he has in the past.

His wife Janice has said on Twitter that he is "not doing well" and had faced delays in getting "proper medical care" in prison but the court said he had "ailments which are typical for his age" and was getting treated.

Since making a fortune with his eponymous antivirus software in the 1980s that still bears his name, McAfee has become a self-styled crypto-currency guru.

He has one million followers on Twitter, where he describes himself as a "lover of women, adventure and mystery".

McAfee made headlines after he moved to Belize and his neighbour in the Central American country was mysteriously murdered in 2012, a crime that remains unsolved.

When the police found him living with a 17-year-old girl and discovered a large arsenal of weapons in his home, McAfee disappeared on a month-long flight.

The dead neighbour's family later filed a wrongful death suit against McAfee and last year a court in Florida found against him, ordering him to pay the family more than $25 million.

In 2015, McAfee was arrested in the United States for driving under the influence. He again disappeared from view until January 2019, when he fled the country.

Related Topics

Dead Police Twitter Wife Barcelona Istanbul Florida Spain Belize United States Cryptocurrency January June October Women 2015 2018 2019 Family From Top Arsenal Million Court Love

Recent Stories

&#039;Makkah Al-Mukarramah Document&#039; approved ..

21 minutes ago

AED3.2 bn in week-long real estate transactions in ..

1 hour ago

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual 2020 conclud ..

1 hour ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021 hopes to encourage futu ..

1 hour ago

National Ambulance, Fatima College of Health Scien ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority offers COVID-19 testing to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.