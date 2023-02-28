UrduPoint.com

Sohail Khan Attends China-SCO Conference

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 05:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Deputy Secretary-General Sohail Khan attended a conference of the China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area in Qingdao, China.

Representatives of the embassies of SCO countries in China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce and other relevant ministries of the PRC, along with financial institutions, participated in the event, according to SCO Secretariat here.

Sohail Khan noted that it is impossible to develop the SCO without the active work of its member states, the support of concerned ministries and agencies, the efforts of diplomatic missions, and the cooperation of trade offices.

The demonstration area, which has gained solid experience in various areas of trade and economic cooperation since 2018, has played an important role in implementing many SCO projects on the economic track, studying new approaches to building systematic cooperation and deepening trade and economic interaction between the SCO family countries.

