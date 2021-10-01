Solar-energy developers complain about U.S. imposition of greater tariffs

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The U.S. solar developers complained that greater tariffs could derail the Biden administration's green-energy goals and lead to large layoffs among U.S. panel installers, according to an article published by the Washington Post Monday.

Fearing that the Commerce Department could impose greater tariffs, some Chinese solar-panel manufacturers have stopped sending panels to the United States, solar-energy developers and installers said at a briefing organized by the Solar Energy Industries Association, adding that they have already delayed projects because of the lack of inventory.

Some panel manufacturers "have already stopped shipping," said Markus Wilhelm, chief executive of Strata Clean Energy. "We are not able to get any obligations going forward for any of the projects that we have already under construction."