Solar power generation excellent choice for Pakistan: Liu Yiyang

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Solar power generation has made a huge contribution to the global fight against climate change, which is an excellent choice for a climate-vulnerable country like Pakistan, said Liu Yiyang, Deputy Secretary-General and Press Spokesperson of China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA).

Growing number of companies and organizations are catching the tide, showing an increase by leaps and bounds of Pakistan's solar consumption.

"Pakistan's Solar Energy Market is expected to record a CAGR of 2.5 percent during the period from 2022 to 2027, with Net Metering Based Solar Installations and Power Generation grew by 102 percent and 108 percent respectively," a KTrade Securities analyst told China Economic Net.

"Pakistan and China are a perfect match for collaboration on renewable energy (solar PV) as China is a globally known giant when it comes to renewable energy technology, while Pakistan is in need of moving away from thermal to renewable for power generation, KTrade Securities solar PV industry report indicated.

Apart from behemoth such as Zonergy 9100 MW solar power project that located at Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park in Bahawalpur, China's efforts are also reaching millions of households in remote areas in the form of micro-power plants.

The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) is constructing solar PV mini grid stations to provide electricity to some districts. One of the initial projects is in Jandola, with components for the setup are mainly being imported from China. The mini-grid here would supply electricity to hundreds of shops in Jandola Bazaar, where unannounced load shedding has been a longstanding issue for local traders. Uninterrupted, cheap, green and clean energy will no longer be out of reach for the business community here.

In 2022, China's export of PV products exceeded USD 50 billion for the first time, a year-on-year increase of more than 80 percent.

"Pakistan, as a key emerging market in South Asia, is expected to reach a new level in PV development this year," Liu told the reporter. Last but not least, supporting systems used to improve power stability should also be developed in parallel.

The "source-network-load-storage" integrated model has been started in China's Qinghai, Xinjiang and other areas with similar climate and terrain to Pakistan. It is entirely feasible to share relevant experience with Pakistani counterparts.