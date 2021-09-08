UrduPoint.com

Sole Surviving 2015 Paris Attacker Salah Abdeslam In Court For Trial: AFP

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

Paris, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The sole surviving assailant from the November 2015 militants attacks on Paris that left 130 dead, Salah Abdeslam, took his place Wednesday in the dock ahead of the launch of the marathon trial of 20 suspects, an AFP correspondent said.

Dressed in a black t-shirt with a black Covid-19 face mask, Abdeslam had earlier been taken under tight security in a convoy from the Fleury-Merogis prison to attend the trial in central Paris.

