Solidarity with Palestinians: Jamal Shah announces artists' online protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Renowned artist and producer Jamal Shah Thursday said the Pakistani artists community would launch an online protest against Israeli barbarism on Palestinians by depicting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as Adolf Hitler of Nazi Germany, who had orchestrated massacre of millions.

"Let's draw or paint the images of Israeli prime minister as Hitler in solidarity with the Palestinians," he said in his message to the artists community.

"We will curate this online protest," he said, appealing to the artists community to contribute images done in any medium.

Every artist should contribute his or her own perspective, so that the curated show became a very powerful online exhibition in condemnation of Israeli cruelty against Palestinians, he added.

/395