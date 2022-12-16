UrduPoint.com

Solo Art Show On Visual Story Telling Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :A solo show exploring visual story telling by artist Fazil Hussain Mousavi concluded here on Friday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

As many as 20 art pieces were put on display in the exhibition titled "Healing the Wounds" which also included an art conversation by Fazil Hussain Mousavi with Muhammad Hassan Miraj on the unique collection that carried calligraphy, text, figurative art, symbolism and eye catching images that have deep meanings and messages.

The art pieces were created with the medium of print, watercolor, ink wash, tea wash and gold leaf on paper.

Fazil Mousavi is an artist from Balochistan with a niche of visual storytelling.

His work has been displayed in many exhibitions, the last being Oxford University, UK.

He is the founder of the Sketch Club in Quetta. The sketch club is an art initiative that expresses resilience through arts.

The Sketch Club has received a lot of attention through its international exhibitions in Sydney, Melbourne and Los Angeles. Founded in 2009 in Quetta Pakistan the purpose was to give back to society by transferring skills and knowledge to the youth of the community.

Fazil shares how the Hazara community responds to the different forms of 'stigmatization' through creativity, said the organizers.

