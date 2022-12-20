UrduPoint.com

Solo Show By Dr Arshed Maqbool Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Solo show by Dr Arshed Maqbool tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :"Twilight and Beyond", a solo art show by Dr Arshed Maqbool will be displayed here on December 21 featuring exquisite collection at Islamabad Art Gallery.

Maqbool has a certain passion for painting the fading architecture of the city of Lahore. The artist has skillfully managed to depict details with economic use of strokes which has become his hallmark. The paintings mainly aim at reproducing an effective ambiance without having to overload the space with unnecessary objects to achieve a Picturesque result.

In order to maintain a mystical softness in the image, Maqbool sparingly resorts to chiaroscuro (a painting technique to emphasize volume through deliberate contrast). He avoids harsh lighting and chooses to keep his colors within a pastel spectrum which further fortify his signature style, says M Saeed Kureshi, Art Critic / Painter.

With the onslaught of contemporary architecture, LED lighting, modern street accessories etc. the cityscape is drastically transforming into a concrete jungle. However, Maqbool's documentation of the receding cityscapes will serve as valuable archives for public to cherish for many years to come.

Recalling the true spirit of dynamic atmosphere of the city requires probing deep into the cerebral depths of the visual memory-a characteristic that Dr Arshed Maqbool has mastered over years of painting.

Grasping the nuances of the continuously altering light is a fetish of a few; Maqbool has definitely tamed the brain's eye to harness even the most daunting charade of light when it moves across buildings and streets - a visual montage that represents the city's character and identity.

The use of subtle shadows and gleaming reflections is a characteristic that Maqbool has grasped with perfection. It is these effects that give the paintings the freshness that they manifest, he said.

Retrospectively, it was in China during the 9th and 10thcenturies circa that meaningful Iandscape paintings came into existence by artists such as Dong Juan. Thereafter this genre of painting remained limited in its depiction until the 17th century. This was owed to the fact that landscapes were just a part of any painting rather than the Primary subject.

Hovering between the Picturesque and the Sublime, the paintings are warm and soothing. Given the carefully chosenpalette, the artworks are relaxing, uplifting and a panacea for conflicting sentiments. Maqbool's paintings appear to have been conducted effortlessly deploying simplistic treatment of the elements with perfection. This minimalistic technique manifests the artist's extensive experience in the medium and its handling.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Century China December

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

2 hours ago
 vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short ..

Vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short Film Contest

2 hours ago
 Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievem ..

Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievements of Air Cargo Centers

2 hours ago
 Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PI ..

Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PITB established e-Khidmat Cente ..

3 hours ago
 PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep serie ..

PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep series 3-0

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in ..

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in Miran Shah

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.