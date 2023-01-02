Solo show by Nazia Ejaz concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :An exhibition of exquisite artworks by Australian/Pakistani artist Nazia Ejaz concluded here Monday at Tanzara Art Gallery.

The artist, who successfully built a niche at the local and international art market, has worked with various artistic themes exploring them in myriad new ways. This exhibition titled "Full Circle" was the continuation of the artist's innovative reflection on the subject of Eve and beyond.

"My previous work was a subject connected to so many threads within my own practice over the last decade, that it would require a much larger body of work to fully explore the ideas. Hence this body of work was my attempt to tug at those threads and allow them to lead me where they may. To see beyond the surface and look past illusions, perhaps, a trance, that brings one full circle," said Nazia about the work.

Nazia's work is avant-garde in nature - Emphasizing on repetitive patterns and lines, she successfully takes liberty in translating her thoughts into exquisite linear rhythms.

Her canvases emphasize patterns comprising of florals, silhouettes, loops, and circles allowing meandering lines to create their own magical effect. The work is imbibed with vibrant coloration and texture. The compositions are balanced and accommodated within a scheme of rhythm and flow. There prevails an atmosphere of ease and fluency bringing a soothing uplifting touch. Highlighting the painterly quality without adding any external element, Nazia successfully renders her feelings through striking patterns and textures, imbuing her canvasses with a refined sense of aesthetics, said Noshi Qadir, curator of the show.

Nazia Ejaz has numerous group and solo exhibitions to her credit in various countries including Australia, UK and Pakistan. Her work is part of various private and public collections including Clifford Chance London, UK and V&A Museum London, UK.