Solo Show By Nazia Ejaz Opens Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :An exhibition of exquisite art works by Australian/Pakistani artist Nazia Ejaz will open here on December 15 at Tanzara Art Gallery.

The artist, who successfully built a niche in the local and international art market, has worked with various artistic themes exploring them in myriad new ways. This exhibition titled "Full Circle" is the continuation of the artist's innovative reflection on the subject of Eve and beyond.

"My previous work on Eve is a subject connected to so many threads within my own practice over the last decade, that it would require a much larger body of work to fully explore the ideas. Hence this body of work is my attempt to tug at those threads and allow them to lead me where they may. To see beyond the surface and look past illusions, perhaps, a trance, that brings one full circle," said Nazia about the work.

Nazia's work is avant-garde in nature - emphasizing repetitive patterns and lines, she successfully takes liberty in translating her thoughts into exquisite linear rhythms.

Her canvases emphasize patterns comprising of florals, silhouettes, loops, and circles allowing meandering lines to create their own magical effect. The work is imbibed with vibrant coloration and texture. The compositions are balanced and accommodated within a scheme of rhythm and flow. There prevails an atmosphere of ease and fluency bringing a soothing uplifting touch. Highlighting the painterly quality without adding any external element, Nazia successfully renders her feelings through striking patterns and textures, imbuing her canvasses with a refined sense of aesthetics, said the curator of the show.

Nazia Ejaz has numerous group and solo exhibitions to her credit in various countries including Australia, UK, and Pakistan. Her work is part of various private and public collections including Clifford Chance London, UK, and V&A Museum London, UK.

The show will continue till December 30, 2022.

