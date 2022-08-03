UrduPoint.com

Solomon Islands Authorities Tighten Control Over Deep Sea Mining Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Solomon Islands authorities tighten control over deep sea mining projects

SYDNEY, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Solomon Islands authorities have expressed caution as they make future approvals for deep sea mining projects in the country, local newspaper Solomon Star reported on Tuesday.

Solomon Islands' Minister of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification Bradley Tovosia said at a parliament conference that the new approach includes a requirement that only after a nationwide consultation can a deep-sea mining lease be issued.

The approach will be supported by an emerging advisory committee, made up of representatives from various ministries such as fisheries, finance, environment and other stakeholders.

Mining companies that are conducting studies on deep sea mining in the country are also expected to share the information and data with the ministry.

"This is to explore the impacts of deep sea mining in the Solomon Islands' context and to ensure there's control, checks and balance, mitigation and the management of the effect of the deep sea mining," he said.

Tovosia pointed out that there have been concerns about human impact especially on the environment and fish stock, as many countries are seeking opportunities to conduct deep sea mining in the Solomon Islands. The objective of this mining policy will create opportunities for communities and stakeholders to discuss the appropriateness of deep sea mining for the Solomon Islands.

"This is a new thing and we will be very careful how we handle this when it comes to deep sea mining," he said.

Tovosia said his ministry will closely monitor similar underwater projects around the country and learn experience from land mining management.

Related Topics

Parliament Solomon Islands From Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Aug ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd August 2022

6 hours ago
 Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in ..

Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023

15 hours ago
 Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months ..

Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months: UN

15 hours ago
 DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World He ..

DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World Hepatitis Day

15 hours ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.