Solomon Islands PM says riots 'orchestrated' to remove him

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :The prime minister of the riot-hit Solomon Islands vowed Sunday to defy pressure to resign, saying violence that swept the capital had been orchestrated by a few people with "evil intention" to topple him.

"It is very clear that the recent events were well planned and orchestrated to remove me as the prime minister for unsubstantiated reasons," Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said in an address broadcast to the Pacific island nation.