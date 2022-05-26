UrduPoint.com

Solomon Islands Starts Precautionary Measures Against Monkeypox

Published May 26, 2022

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) --:The government of the Solomon Islands announced precautionary measures against monkeypox on Thursday following the detection of the virus in neighboring Australia.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services of the Solomon Islands (MHMS) has enhanced surveillance of the people with symptoms of monkeypox, to ensure that incoming international arrivals mainly from Australia are free from the disease.

Up until Thursday, there were two cases of monkeypox reported in Australia.

The MHMS of the Solomon Islands is working on obtaining reagents to enable molecular laboratory testing for the detection of the virus to ensure any immediate and appropriate health responses.

The health authority is also assessing more possible measures to manage and contain the virus if it enters the country.

People infected with monkeypox will typically experience fever, intense headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, swollen lymph nodes and a skin rash or lesions.

