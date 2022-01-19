Solomons capital enters snap lockdown over single Covid case

Honiara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Solomon Islands' capital began a snap 60-hour lockdown Wednesday, after a single case of coronavirus was detected in the community, the prime minister's office announced.

Honiara was declared an emergency zone until early Saturday after a ship passenger from a remote atoll tested positive.

The Melanesian nation has been Covid-free for most of the pandemic, registering just 31 cases and zero deaths since it began.

People will be confined to their homes for the duration and no travel is allowed outside the emergency zone.

The Solomon Islands -- with a population of around 700,000 -- has virtually sealed its borders since the start of the pandemic.