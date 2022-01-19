UrduPoint.com

Solomons Capital Enters Snap Lockdown Over Single Covid Case

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Solomons capital enters snap lockdown over single Covid case

Honiara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Solomon Islands' capital began a snap 60-hour lockdown Wednesday, after a single case of coronavirus was detected in the community, the prime minister's office announced.

Honiara was declared an emergency zone until early Saturday after a ship passenger from a remote atoll tested positive.

The Melanesian nation has been Covid-free for most of the pandemic, registering just 31 cases and zero deaths since it began.

People will be confined to their homes for the duration and no travel is allowed outside the emergency zone.

The Solomon Islands -- with a population of around 700,000 -- has virtually sealed its borders since the start of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Solomon Islands From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS holds workshop on ‘Whole Genome Variant Cal ..

18 minutes ago
 Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: ..

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: Mian Zahid Hussain

46 minutes ago
 5,800 fertilizer bags seized from private mill

5,800 fertilizer bags seized from private mill

4 minutes ago
 39 cattle burnt in fire erupts in farm

39 cattle burnt in fire erupts in farm

4 minutes ago
 4 alleged robbers held

4 alleged robbers held

4 minutes ago
 Kremlin Considers Situation Between Gazprom, Moldo ..

Kremlin Considers Situation Between Gazprom, Moldovagaz to Be Exclusively Commer ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.