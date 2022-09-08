UrduPoint.com

Solomons PM Wins In Bid To Delay Election To 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Honiara, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Solomon Islands' pro-Beijing prime minister on Thursday won parliament's backing to delay elections until 2024 at the earliest, but the opposition accused him of undermining democracy in the Pacific nation.

Veteran leader Manasseh Sogavare saw his controversial Constitution Amendment Bill approved by two-thirds of lawmakers, handing him at least an extra seven months in power.

Elections had been scheduled for May 2023, but Sogavare claimed his government does not have the capacity to hold the vote and host the Pacific Games in the same Calendar year.

