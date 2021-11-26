Solomons police fire warning shots to disperse protestors

Honiara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Solomon Islands police fired tear gas and warning shots on Friday to disperse rioters trying to reach Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare private residence, AFP reporters on the scene said.

A small number of officers successfully dispersed the crowd who had set fire to at least one building, driving them back toward the centre of Honiara, which has been left smouldering after three days of violent protests against Sogavare's rule.