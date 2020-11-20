UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Solutions Possible' To EU Budget Deadlock: Hungary PM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

'Solutions possible' to EU budget deadlock: Hungary PM

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday that stalled EU budget talks will eventually reach agreement, despite Hungary and Poland veto over the bloc's plan to tie funding to rule of law criteria.

"Many types of solutions are possible, it's just a question of political will," Orban said during a public media interview Friday.

"The talks must continue and in the end we will reach agreement, that's how it normally works," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget Poland Hungary Media Agreement

Recent Stories

World Children’s Day is being observed today

16 minutes ago

Covid-19 may spread due to political parties’ ra ..

43 minutes ago

'Karachi Transformation Plan' designed to fast tra ..

53 minutes ago

Four gamblers arrested in sargodha

53 minutes ago

New BTS album racks up millions of listens within ..

53 minutes ago

West Demonstrates Oblivion of Nuremberg Trials Ove ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.