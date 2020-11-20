'Solutions possible' to EU budget deadlock: Hungary PM

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday that stalled EU budget talks will eventually reach agreement, despite Hungary and Poland veto over the bloc's plan to tie funding to rule of law criteria.

"Many types of solutions are possible, it's just a question of political will," Orban said during a public media interview Friday.

"The talks must continue and in the end we will reach agreement, that's how it normally works," he said.