Somali Army Says Repulses Shabab Attacks On 2 Bases

Fri 20th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

MOGADISHU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The Somali National Army (SNA) said Friday that its forces foiled two attacks by Shabab militants on its two bases in southern Somalia.

The SNA said it foiled the early morning attacks by the militant group on Sabiid and Anole districts, in the Lower Shabelle region.

"These attempts were foiled by our brave troops stationed there," it said in a statement. "In the process, we have killed numerous terrorists and seized equipment." However, al-Shabab, which has been conducting almost daily attacks on government forces, claimed to have taken control of Sabiid, about 8 km from Afgoye, and seized military vehicles and ammunition.

Somali security forces and African Union peacekeeping troops liberated the strategic town of Sabiid on April 2, 2019.

Shabab militants have intensified their attacks in Somalia despite intensive operations by government forces against the extremists in central and southern regions in recent months.

