UrduPoint.com

Somali Government Spokesman Wounded In Jihadist Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Somali government spokesman wounded in jihadist attack

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :A Somali government spokesman was wounded Sunday in an attack by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group, though his wounds are "not serious," the prime minister's office said.

Sunday's attack, which Al-Shabaab said it was behind, came after Somali leaders agreed this month to wrap up parliamentary elections by February 25, following repeated delays that have threatened the stability of the troubled country.

More than a year of delays had deepened bitter tensions between Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known by his nickname Farmajo, amid fears their squabbling could erupt into violence.

"The spokesman of the Somali Federal government was wounded in a terrorist attack, his injuries are not serious and we wish him quick recovery," the office said in a statement.

Multiple sources said the attacker, who was killed in the incident, attempted to get onto the spokesman's car before detonating explosives, partially destroying the vehicle.

"A suicide bomber jumped onto a vehicle transporting the spokesman of the government Mohamed Ibrahim, he was lucky to have survived with light injuries," said a policeman at the scene of the attack, Mohamed Farah.

"Two other people got injured in the blast.

" Witnesses confirmed that the attacker had pressed himself against the car before a loud explosion was heard.

- 'Human body parts' - One witness, Abdirahman Moalin Ali, said he had seen "human body parts strewn across the area".

Al-Shabaab swiftly claimed the attack in a statement.

Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu has been a spokesman and adviser to the prime minister for more than a year, having previously been a journalist with the BBC broadcaster and is a former secretary general of the National Union of Somali Journalists.

He has survived several attacks on residences where he has been staying, escaping unharmed from a 2019 attack on one property which was besieged for almost 22 hours.

Farmajo, president since 2017, saw his mandate expire on February 8 last year and failed to organise elections prior to announcing in April he was extending his rule for two years -- a decision which prompted armed unrest in the capital.

He eventually tasked Roble with organising fresh polls but a disagreement over the election process set off a bitter power struggle between the two leaders.

Somalia saw fresh violence last week when Al-Shabaab claimed a suicide car bomb blast which left at least four dead in Mogadishu.

Related Topics

Election Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Bomb Blast Threatened Vehicle Car Suicide Farah Mogadishu February April Sunday 2017 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

11 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

19 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

19 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

19 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.