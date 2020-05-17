UrduPoint.com
Somali Governor Killed In Al-Shabaab Suicide Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

Somali governor killed in Al-Shabaab suicide blast

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :A Somali governor and three bodyguards were killed in a suicide attack claimed by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group in the regional capital of Galkayo on Sunday, a security official said.

The attacker rammed a scooter taxi into a car carrying Ahmed Muse Nur, the governor of the north-central Mudug province, and his security detail before detonating an explosive device, official Muse Ahmed told AFP.

A witness named Bile Mohamed described the attack in a phone call with AFP, saying: "Everyone in the vehicle including the governor and his driver died, there was smoke and fire all everywhere."Muse Ahmed confirmed the toll of four and added: "There are other casualties but the details are still being investigated."

