Somali govt spokesman wounded in militant attack: PM office

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :A Somali government spokesman was wounded Sunday in an attack by the Al-Shabaab militant group, though his wounds are "not serious," the prime minister's office said.

"The spokesman of the Somali Federal government was wounded in a terrorist attack, his injuries are not serious and we wish him quick recovery," the office said in a statement.