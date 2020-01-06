UrduPoint.com
Somali Militants Kill 3 Americans In Attack On Kenya Military Base

Mon 06th January 2020 | 09:40 AM

Somali militants kill 3 Americans in attack on Kenya military base

Nairobi, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Militant from Somalia on Sunday stormed a military base used by United States forces in Kenya's coastal Lamu region, killing three American citizens and destroying several aircraft and military vehicles, officials said.

Attackers breached heavy security at Camp Simba at dawn but were pushed back and four militantts killed, said army spokesman Colonel Paul Njuguna.

The American military, however, said three US citizens died in the attack including a service member and two civilian defence contractors.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of our teammates who lost their lives today," General Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command (Africom), said in a statement.

Two other US Department of Defence personnel were wounded, the statement added, without giving further details.

