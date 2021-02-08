Somali opposition leaders no longer recognise president: statement

Mogadishu, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Somalia's opposition leaders have announced that they no longer recognise President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, after his term expired without a political agreement on a path toward elections to replace him.

"Starting from 8th February 2021, the council of opposition candidates does not recognise Farmajo as president. The council will not accept any form of mandate extension through pressure," the opposition leaders said in a statement issued late Sunday that referred to the president by his common nickname.