UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Somali Opposition Leaders No Longer Recognise President: Statement

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 12:10 PM

Somali opposition leaders no longer recognise president: statement

Mogadishu, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Somalia's opposition leaders have announced that they no longer recognise President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, after his term expired without a political agreement on a path toward elections to replace him.

"Starting from 8th February 2021, the council of opposition candidates does not recognise Farmajo as president. The council will not accept any form of mandate extension through pressure," the opposition leaders said in a statement issued late Sunday that referred to the president by his common nickname.

Related Topics

February Sunday From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Mars missions from UAE and China .. optimism on th ..

11 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat loves official anthem for PSL 6

27 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi's tribute to Pakistan's cultural he ..

39 minutes ago

Mahindar Pal Singh Appointed as Peshawar Zalmi’s ..

45 minutes ago

CTD officials kill terrorist, arrest five others a ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19  kills 59 more people during last 24 hou ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.