Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Prime Minister (PM) of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday.

At King Abdulaziz International Airport, the Somali Prime Minister was received by Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, the Governor of Jeddah, and several other officials.