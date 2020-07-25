UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Somali Prime Minister Axed In No-confidence Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Somali prime minister axed in no-confidence vote

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Somalia's parliament removed Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire from his post in a vote of no confidence on Saturday for failing to pave the way towards fully democratic elections, the speaker said.

A whopping 170 of parliament's 178 MPs backed the no confidence motion, and the ouster was immediately endorsed by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, who appointed Khaire as prime minister in February 2017.

The deputies had arrived at the National Assembly on Saturday to work on the organisation of the next national elections in 2021.

"After learning that the government had failed in its promise to prepare a clear plan that paves the way for one-person-one-vote elections in 2021... parliament undertook a vote of no confidence against the government and its prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire," parliamentary speaker Mohamed Mursal told reporters.

"The president of the Federal government of Somalia... will appoint a prime minister and a government which will pave the way for elections," he added.

President Farmajo then appointed Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohamed Guled by decree to act as caretaker prime minister pending the appointment of a new one.

The fragile central government, chaired by Farmajo, controls only a part of Somali territory and is facing an insurgency from the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabaab militant group.

Somalia has set itself the goal of holding a one-person, one-vote national election in early 2021 -- as opposed to a complex system in which special delegates pick lawmakers who then vote for the president -- in what would be its first full democratic election since 1969.

Khaire, 52, was a newcomer to the political scene when he became prime minister, having previously held the post of Director of the Africa department of the British oil company Soma Oil and Gas.

Khaire is a member of the Hawiye clan while Farmajo is from the Darod clan, in keeping with the traditional balance at the top of the Somali executive.

Related Topics

Election Africa Somalia National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Vote Company Oil February Gas 2017 Post From Government Top

Recent Stories

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 52,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Illegal animal sales point removed

37 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Turkmen ..

3 hours ago

ACE arrests 10 Food officials for corruption

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.