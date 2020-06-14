UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Somalia And Breakaway State Somaliland Hold Talks

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 02:50 PM

Somalia and breakaway state Somaliland hold talks

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The leaders of Somalia and breakaway state Somaliland are meeting for talks Sunday in a renewed effort to mediate strained ties between the two, Mogadishu said in a statement.

The talks are taking place in Djibouti, chaired by the country's President Ismail Omar Guelleh, while Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is also attending, according to his Twitter account.

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, nicknamed 'Farmajo', "is committed to all efforts to bring about fruitful talks with Somaliland," said presidential spokesman Abdinur Mohamed Ahmed in a statement.

The agenda has not been made public.

These will be the first official talks between Farmajo and Somaliland President Musa Bihi, after Abiy hosted an informal meeting in February.

"The Somaliland delegation will have the opportunity to present to the world that Somaliland has a right to its sovereignty," the Somaliland foreign ministry wrote on Twitter.

Somaliland, a former British protectorate, won independence in 1960 but days later joined with Somalia. In 1991, after years of war with the government in Mogadishu, it declared independence from the rest of the country.

While anarchic southern Somalia has been riven by years of fighting between multiple militia forces and Islamist violence, Somaliland has enjoyed relative peace.

-- Somaliland's status -- However it has never achieved the international recognition it desires.

"The question of Somaliland's sovereignty is, of course, at the centre of tensions between Mogadishu and Hargeisa," the International Crisis Group said in a 2019 report.

"During previous rounds of talks between 2012 and 2015, the two sides made progress on practical issues of cooperation, such as airspace management, but failed to close the gap on the fundamental issue of Somaliland's status." Talks collapsed in 2015 and relations deteriorated, with clashes erupting between Somaliland forces and those in neighbouring Puntland -- a semi-autonomous region of Somalia, in 2018.

Tensions also deepened in 2018 after the Dubai-based DP World struck a deal giving Ethiopia a 19-percent stake in Somaliland's Berbera port.

Somalia saw this as a violation of its sovereignty.

Both sides in 2018 took measures to hinder travel between their territories, according to the ICG report.

Somaliland stamped Somalia passports with a visa, on the grounds that Somaliland was a separate country, while Somali officials began confiscating passports with these stamps.

In 2019, Somalia lodged a protest with Kenya after it referred to Somaliland as a "country" following talks between the two.

Abiy received the Nobel Peace prize last year for his efforts to resolve a long-running conflict between Ethiopia and its neighbouring foe Eritrea.

The peace deal with Eritrea unlocked a flood of diplomacy in the Horn of Africa, with Somalia and Eritrea establishing diplomatic ties after decades of animosity, while rivals Djibouti and Eritrea have also moved to ease long standing tensions.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Prime Minister Protest World Flood Twitter Djibouti Progress Mogadishu Berbera Independence Eritrea Ethiopia Kenya February Visa Sunday 2015 2018 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

Indian actor Sushant Singh commits suicides

16 minutes ago

MoF successfully launches phase one of &#039;Accru ..

26 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,835 new coronavirus cases in last ..

1 hour ago

President of National Olympic Committee endorses f ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving hand saniti ..

2 hours ago

China reports 57 new coronavirus cases amid Beijin ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.