UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Somalia Army Kills 11 Militants In Operation In Southern Region

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Somalia army kills 11 militants in operation in southern region

MOGADISHU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 11 al-Shabab extremists were killed on Tuesday by the Somali National Army (SNA) in a security operation in the southern region of Lower Shabelle, a military officer said on Tuesday.

The operation started when the army received intelligence that the militants set up secret prisons in the outskirts of Barire town and the forces advanced targeting those areas, said Ahmed Hassan Ziyad, commander of SNA's 143rd Unit.

"The offensive was successful, there was stiff resistance from the militants, but we overpowered them, killing 11 of them including a senior leader named Abu Abdullahi Mustaf," Ziyad said.

He added that the army also freed locals who were confined by the militants in the secret prisons.In recent months, the government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab militants in the southern regions where the militants hold swathes of rural areas, conducting ambushes and planting landmines.

Related Topics

Militants Army From Government Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

7,348 major disaster events claimed 1.23 million l ..

3 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Tigar Force portal on Saturday, s ..

18 minutes ago

Executive office sheds light on Age-friendly city& ..

19 minutes ago

Paris hospitals near Covid saturation: top health ..

13 seconds ago

Over 30 Police Officers, Taliban Killed, Injured i ..

15 seconds ago

Warsaw to Veto EU Budget If Bloc Forces Its Cultur ..

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.