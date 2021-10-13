Somalia asks Kenya 'to respect international rule of law' on border row

(@FahadShabbir)

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed urged Kenya to "respect the international rule of law" after the UN's top court handed Mogadishu control of most of a potentially oil- and gas-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday following a bitter row with Nairobi.

"It should instead see the decision of the court as an opportunity to strengthen the relationship of the two countries," the president, widely known as Farmajo, said in a speech.