UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Somalia Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Guinea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 01:50 PM

Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Guinea

Mogadishu, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Somalia has cut diplomatic relations with Guinea after the head of the self-proclaimed Republic of Somaliland visited the West African country, the foreign ministry in Mogadishu has said.

Somaliland declared its independence in 1991 but is not recognised by the international community, which considers it an autonomous region of Somalia.

The foreign ministry in a statement Thursday said the government had cut all diplomatic ties after Guinea "accorded the protocol of head of state... to the leader of a separatist movement".

The statement accused Guinea of "disregarding callously all the relevant resolutions of the UN and African consensus".

Somaliland President Muse Bihi and his delegation reportedly met officials in Guinea to discuss establishing a formal relationship.

The Somaliland government has made no official statement about the visit so far.

Formerly a British protectorate, Somaliland merged with former Italian Somaliland in 1960 to create Somalia.

But it seceded and declared itself independent in 1991 as Somalia plunged into chaos after the fall of autocrat Siad Barre.

Somaliland has been pushing for independence ever since.

It has its own government based in the self-appointed capital of Hargeisa, its own army and prints its own Currency.

It is also considered much more stable than the rest of Somalia, which is plagued by clan disputes, corruption and a violent insurgency waged by the Al-Shabaab militant group.

"Guinea had violated the sovereignty of Somalia and the unity of its people," Somalia Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Ise Awad said in a news conference.

"The Federal government of Somalia and its people will not tolerate violations against their sovereignty, unity and independence," he added.

Related Topics

Somalia Corruption Army United Nations Visit Mogadishu Independence Guinea All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PITB Video Conference sessions cross 10,000 hours ..

25 minutes ago

3 killed, 2 injured in separate road accidents in ..

27 minutes ago

Ambient air quality not healthy in federal capital ..

27 minutes ago

China to detect typhoons with drone-carried meteor ..

27 minutes ago

The Infinite Selfie Experience with Infinix S4

32 minutes ago

4.6 KG charas seized, 3 absconders among 23 suspec ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.