Somalia Endorses Vision 2060 To Guide Development Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MOGADISHU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Somalia's economic council on Sunday endorsed the Centennial Vision 2060 as the national blueprint, which provides a clear anchor for the country's development plans.

The National Economic Council (NEC), which convened in the Somali capital of Mogadishu and was chaired by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, noted that the development blueprint ushers in an era of stability, prosperity, and high living standards for its citizens.

"The council unanimously agreed that the Centennial Vision 2060 should be adopted by the government with a commitment to implementing recommendations outlined in phase 1 of its formulation," the NEC said in a statement issued on Sunday evening.

It said the Centennial Vision 2060 is a significant step forward for Somalia's development strategy and serves as proof of the government's commitment to long-term planning and progress.

In its April meeting, Mohamud emphasized the importance of having a long-term vision to ensure consistency and continuity in Somalia's development. He said the Centennial Vision 2060 has the potential to serve as a transformative blueprint for Somalia's future development.

The council on Sunday agreed that the Centennial Vision 2060 should serve as an overarching blueprint guiding all development initiatives in the country, according to the statement.

The NEC also called on the ministers to formally endorse the formulation of Vision 2060 and effectively implement the recommendations provided by the council at its technical level.

