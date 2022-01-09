Somalia leaders agree to complete delayed polls by Feb 25: statement

Mogadishu, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Somali leaders announced on Sunday they have struck a deal to complete parliamentary elections by February 25, after repeated delays in the process.

"The ongoing election of the House of the People (lower house) will be completed between the periods of January 15 and February 25, 2022," said a statement issued after several days of talks hosted by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and state leaders.