Somalia Leaders Agree To Complete Delayed Polls By Feb 25

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Somalia leaders agree to complete delayed polls by Feb 25

Mogadishu, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Somali leaders announced on Sunday they have struck a deal to complete parliamentary elections by February 25, after repeated delays in the process that have threatened the stability of the troubled country.

The agreement was reached after several days of talks hosted by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble with state leaders aimed at ending an impasse over the polls.

Roble and Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known by his nickname Farmajo, have long been at loggerheads over the election crisis, with fears their feud could erupt into violence.

Farmajo last month suspended Roble, but the premier accused the president of an "attempted coup" and defied the order, while Farmajo himself faced calls by opposition leaders to vacate his office.

"The ongoing election of the House of the People (lower house) will be completed between the periods of January 15 and February 25, 2022," said a statement issued after the talks.

Elections in Somalia follow a complex indirect model, whereby state legislatures and clan delegates pick lawmakers for the national parliament, who in turn choose the president.

