Mogadishu, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A damaging power struggle between Somalia's top political leaders escalated further on Thursday as they locked horns over the premier's dismissal of the security minister.

The very public feud between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, commonly known as Farmajo, and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has plunged the troubled country into fresh crisis as it struggles to hold long delayed elections and keep an Islamist insurgency at bay.

In a late-night move on Wednesday Roble fired the country's security minister and replaced him with a Farmajo critic, triggering an angry response from the president.

Roble had earlier accused the president of obstructing a closely-watched inquiry into the disappearance of a young intelligence agent whose fate thrust the high-stakes dispute into the public eye.

"That is a dangerous existential threat to the country's governance system," said Roble, who described a pattern of interference in the investigative remit of Somalia's justice agencies.

Roble angered the president by this week firing the head of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) over his handling of the high-profile disappearance case, and putting another man in charge.

Farmajo said the sacking was "illegal and unconstitutional" and overruled his prime minister, naming another appointee to the top job, and appointing the dumped intelligence chief as his national security adviser.

Late Wednesday, Roble said he had decided to replace security minister Hassan Hundubey Jimale with Abdullahi Mohamed Nur to "revitalise" the ministry which oversees all security, police and intelligence agencies in the Horn of Africa nation.

Farmajo rejected the move as unconstitutional and "not valid" in a statement Thursday, and the sacked minister himself accused Roble of acting to "throw the country into a new conflict".