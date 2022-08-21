UrduPoint.com

Somalia's International Allies Condemn Bloody Hotel Attack

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Somalia's foreign allies joined the UN and African Union in condemning a deadly assault by Al-Shabaab jihadists on a hotel in Mogadishu that is now into its second night.

Here are some of the main reactions: - UN - "The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the Hayat hotel in Mogadishu on 19 August. He expresses his deep condolences to the families of the victims as well as the Government and people of Somalia. He also wishes a swift recovery to the injured. The Secretary-General reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the Government and the people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism and their march towards peace" -- statement by Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for UN chief Antonio Guterres.

- African Union - "The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) strongly condemns the attack by Al-Shabaab terrorists on Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu... ATMIS expresses solidarity with the Federal Government of Somalia to continue with the joint fight against the terrorists and sends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. ATMIS wishes those injured a speedy recovery" -- ATMIS statement.

- United States - "The United States strongly condemns the Al-Shabaab attack at the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones, wish a full recovery to those injured, and commend Somalia's security forces.

The United States remains steadfast in our support of Somali and African Union-led efforts to counter terrorism and build a secure and prosperous future for the people of Somalia." -- US State Department statement.

- Britain - "The UK strongly condemns the Al-Shabaab attack at HayatHotel. Our thought are with the families of those killed. The UK stands alongside Somalia as it confronts those who seek to destroy what has been achieved" -- tweet from UK embassy in Mogadishu.

- Turkey - "We condemn these heinous terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms and wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences to the relatives as well as to the friendly and brotherly Government and people of Somalia, and wish speedy recovery to the injured" -- Turkish foreign ministry statement.

- ICEPCVE - "ICEPCVE strongly condemns the terrorist attack at Hayat hotel in Mogadishu Somalia and extends its deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wish quick recovery to the injured. We applaud the Somali forces for their swift response which saved lives" -- East Africa regional grouping IGAD's Centre of Excellence for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism in the Horn of Africa - Norway -"Horrified by the brutal terrorist attacks in Mogadishu, including against Hayat Hotel. Our thoughts go to all those who lost loved ones and to the injured." -- Norwegian foreign ministry on Twitter.

