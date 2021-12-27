UrduPoint.com

Somalia's President Says PM Suspended As Elections Spat Deepens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:30 AM

Somalia's president says PM suspended as elections spat deepens

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed announced Monday that he was suspending Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, a day after the two men sparred over long-delayed elections in the troubled Horn of Africa nation.

"The president decided to suspend Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption," the office of the president said in a statement, accusing the premier of interfering with an investigation into a land grabbing case.

Relations between the president, better known as Farmajo, and Roble have long been frosty, with the latest development raising fresh fears for Somalia's stability as it struggles to hold elections.

On Sunday, Roble accused the president of sabotaging the electoral process, after Farmajo withdrew the prime minister's mandate to organise the elections and called for the creation of a new committee to "correct" the shortcomings.

Roble, who has not responded to Monday's suspension announcement, said Farmajo did not want to hold "a credible election in this country".

In April, pro-government and opposition fighters opened fire in the streets of Mogadishu after Farmajo extended his term without holding fresh elections.

The constitutional crisis was only defused when Farmajo reversed the term extension and Roble brokered a timetable to a vote.

But in the months since, a bitter rivalry between the men derailed the election again, straining ties with Western allies long impatient for the process to finish peacefully.

Farmajo and Roble only agreed to bury the hatchet in October, and issued a unified call for the glacial election process to accelerate.

Elections for the upper house have concluded in all states and voting for the lower house began in early November.

Related Topics

Election Africa Somalia Corruption Fire Prime Minister Vote Mogadishu April October November Sunday All Opposition

Recent Stories

SC orders removal of Karachi Administrator Murtaz ..

SC orders removal of Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab

10 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Archbishop Tutu’s humanitarian legacy ..

UAE Press: Archbishop Tutu’s humanitarian legacy will endure

31 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 279.06 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 279.06 million

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee updates measures to host ind ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.