Somalia's President Says Suspends PM As Elections Spat Deepens

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 10:50 AM

Somalia's president says suspends PM as elections spat deepens

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed announced Monday that he was suspending Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, a day after the two men sparred over long-delayed elections in the troubled Horn of Africa nation.

"The president decided to suspend prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption", the office of the president said in a statement, accusing the premier of interfering with an investigation into a land grabbing case.

