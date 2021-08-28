UrduPoint.com

Somaliland Ready To Take In Afghan Refugees: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

Somaliland ready to take in Afghan refugees: official

Hargeisa, Somalia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Somaliland has agreed "(in) principle" to take in refugees from Afghanistan, a foreign ministry official said Friday, as tens of thousands of people desperately flee the war-torn nation following a Taliban takeover earlier this month.

The militants have repeatedly promised a different kind of rule to their brutal regime of the 1990s that saw girls barred from school, women confined to their homes, most entertainment banned, and stonings and public executions used as punishments.

But since their August 15 takeover of Kabul, many Afghans have grown increasingly desperate to escape the country before the Taliban's deadline for evacuations expires at the end of the month.

On Friday, a spokesman for Somaliland's foreign ministry told AFP that Hargeisa had entered into discussions with US officials about temporarily hosting Afghan refugees.

"We (in) principle agree... to host Afghan refugees for the transit period," the official said, adding that the agreement was still at a preliminary stage, with technicalities still to be worked out and no date set for their arrival.

The US government has also been in talks with Uganda about taking in refugees. On Wednesday, a charter flight carrying 51 Afghans -- including men, women and children -- landed in the East African country, with more evacuees expected to arrive in the coming days.

The evacuations were in response to a request from Washington to temporarily host "at-risk" Afghan nationals who are in transit to the United States and other destinations worldwide, Uganda's foreign ministry said.

Media reports say Kampala has agreed to take about 2,000 refugees but this has not been confirmed.

Earlier this week, the founder of Afghanistan's only boarding school for girls said that nearly 250 schoolgirls, faculty and staff would decamp to Rwanda to continue their education for the next several months.

Aid agencies have repeatedly said that the international response to support refugees in East Africa has been underfunded, with the UN World food Programme slashing its monthly assistance to refugees in Rwanda by more than half this year.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia during the 1991 civil war and has thrived as a comparative beacon of stability. While some governments maintain informal ties with Hargeisa, Somaliland is not diplomatically recognised by any other nation.

Somalia fiercely opposes Somaliland's claims to independence and considers the region part of its territory, though in reality Mogadishu exercises little authority over its affairs.

Boasting a long coastline on the Gulf of Aden and a vast desert interior, Somaliland has a functioning government and institutions, its own Currency, passport and armed forces.

Related Topics

Taliban Africa Somalia Afghanistan Kabul Militants World United Nations Education Washington Mogadishu Kampala Independence Aden Rwanda United States Uganda August Women From Government Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Govt providing technical education, job opportunit ..

Govt providing technical education, job opportunities to unemployed youth: Usman ..

8 minutes ago
 Refugee swimmer sends 'message of hope' despite mi ..

Refugee swimmer sends 'message of hope' despite missing medal

8 minutes ago
 Kabul gives deserted look after two deadly blasts; ..

Kabul gives deserted look after two deadly blasts; local media reports 170 casua ..

8 minutes ago
 Unvaccinated US school teacher spread Covid to 26 ..

Unvaccinated US school teacher spread Covid to 26 people

8 minutes ago
 19 killed in Bangladesh boat accident

19 killed in Bangladesh boat accident

18 minutes ago
 EngagementWwith Taliban Will Be Needed to Evacuate ..

EngagementWwith Taliban Will Be Needed to Evacuate People After August 31 - Whit ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.