UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sombre Mood As Grieving Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 08:40 AM

Sombre mood as grieving Queen Elizabeth II turns 95

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Queen Elizabeth II turns 95 on Wednesday, just days after burying her late husband Prince Philip, in what will be her first birthday alone in more than seven decades.

The birthday falls during a two-week period of royal mourning following the April 9 death of the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, who was interred Saturday in the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The Queen, seen at the funeral for the first time since his death, cut a solitary figure due to coronavirus restrictions, sitting alone in mourning black, with a white-trimmed, black face mask.

Close family, also masked, were forced to sit socially distanced in the historic 15th-century Gothic chapel during the 50-minute service attended by just 30 guests.

With the ongoing restrictions curtailing socialising, her birthday -- typically marked with a traditional gun salute and the release of a new portrait -- will be subdued this year.

Although the grieving monarch returned to public duties a few days after Philip's passing, there are no plans to mark her birthday publicly.

She is expected to be at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she and the late duke had spent much of the last year shielding due to the pandemic.

"This is going to be a private day for her and that's how it should be," said Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine.

"I think she will be personally devastated by this, but I don't think the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, her husband of 73 years, is going to impact on her working role.

"There's the public queen and there's the private queen, and she's great at being able to compartmentalise." Britain's longest-serving monarch, now in the twilight of her reign, married Philip in November 1947, nearly five years before she succeeded her father, king George VI.

She has previously described him as her "strength and stay" during seven decades of almost constant presence at her side.

Senior royals have conceded his death has left a "huge void" in the Queen's life, and have reportedly been sharing responsibility to comfort her at Windsor.

The Queen and Philip's grandson Prince Harry, 36, who flew back from the United States for the funeral, may remain in Britain for her birthday, according to reports.

Saturday was his first public meeting with the family since a reported falling out over his shock move to California, and his stinging criticism of royal life, including racism in the institution.

He reportedly spent several hours with his father and heir to the throne Prince Charles and elder brother Prince William following the ceremony, prompting speculation that any enduring rift is being healed.

Although the Queen's birthday is on April 21, her official birthday is normally celebrated on the second Saturday in June, in a tradition dating back to 1748.

It is marked with an annual military parade, known as "Trooping the Colour", but has been cancelled for a second consecutive year due to the pandemic.

Related Topics

Married London Windsor George Edinburgh United States April May June November Family From Prince William Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli Envoy to GCC S ..

7 hours ago

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

8 hours ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

9 hours ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

10 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

10 hours ago

43 convicted, billions recovered on references fil ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.