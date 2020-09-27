UrduPoint.com
Some 1,000 Daily Virus Cases In NY State, A First Since June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 08:40 AM

Some 1,000 daily virus cases in NY state, a first since June

New York, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :New York state, the onetime epicenter of the US novel coronavirus epidemic, has seen case numbers rise to more than 1,000 a day, local officials said Saturday.

These high figures have not seen since June 5, according to statistics released by the office of Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"Of the 99,953 tests reported yesterday (Friday), 1,005 were positive," Cuomo tweeted.

"It's vital that New Yorkers continue to practice the basic behaviors that drive our ability to fight Covid-19 as we move into the fall and flu season," he added in a statement.

"We'll continue to closely monitor the data and keep New Yorkers updated so they can make educated decisions for themselves and their families.

" Overall the health situation in New York state has nevertheless improved since the height of the virus crisis in the spring.

Restaurants in New York city, which are currently serving customers outdoors, will be allowed to welcome diners indoors starting Wednesday at 25 percent capacity.

Overall the United States on Friday registered 7 million confirmed Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The disease has also killed nearly 205,000 people in the country, according figures from Johns Hopkins University, which maintains a real-time tally of the toll.

