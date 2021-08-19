Some 1,500 Afghan refugees in Uzbekistan: embassy

Tashkent, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :About 1,500 Afghans fleeing the Taliban have crossed into neighbouring Uzbekistan where some are currently living in tents near the border, an Afghan embassy staffer in the Central Asian country told AFP.

The embassy representative could not provide details of where the refugees were being housed and how they reached the country, citing security concerns.

He said the refugees are currently "in the Surkhandarya region near the (border) city of Termez and in Termez itself." Some have passports with them and others are "without identity documents", the staff member, who preferred not to be named, added.

He said they reached Uzbekistan "in different ways" and that they will be "gradually sent to foreign countries".

Ex-Soviet Central Asia has seen chaos from the Taliban's rise to power spill over its borders in the last week, with Afghan planes carrying troops who were loyal to the government in Kabul crossing into Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Uzbekistan's state prosecutor retracted a Monday statement which said that Uzbekistan had forced 46 Afghan aircraft carrying nearly 600 soldiers to land after crossing the border over the weekend.

The same statement said that over 150 people -- both military and civilian -- had crossed over the Amu Darya river that separates the two neighbours.

The prosecutor noted the initial statement was "not based on official verified information from the authorities".

Uzbek media reported Wednesday that over 100 refugees from Afghanistan have been housed in a series of tents close to the Afghan border.

AFP was unable to verify the reports with Uzbek authorities.

Tashkent on Sunday acknowledged more than 80 Afghan soldiers had entered the country illegally at the weekend after the Taliban overran the key northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

The soldiers were detained, the foreign ministry said, but received humanitarian assistance. The foreign ministry said it was negotiating with "the Afghan side" over their return home.

Uzbekistan, with a population of 34 million, is not a signatory to the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.

In July, it appeared to refuse a US request to temporarily take in thousands of Afghans awaiting American visas after working for Washington's army.