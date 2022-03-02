(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Around 2,500 migrants stormed the border fence separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco on Wednesday, with some 500 managing to cross, officials said.

The incident took place at around 9:30 am (0830 GMT), the Spanish government's local delegation said in a statement, indicating "nearly 500 of them entered" despite efforts to stop them.