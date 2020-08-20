UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 2,700 Tonnes Of Ammonium Nitrate Stuck In Dakar Port

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Some 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stuck in Dakar port

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :About 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, equal to the volume involved in the cataclysmic Beirut blast, is stored in the port in Senegal's capital Dakar, officials said Thursday.

The August 4 explosion at the Beirut port killed 181 people, wounded thousands and ravaged huge areas of the Lebanese capital.

Official negligence and corruption have been blamed for the detonation of the huge stock of explosive ammonium nitrate stored unsecured in a port side warehouse for years.

Ammonium nitrate has a dual use as fertiliser or in explosives.

Senegalese port authorities Thursday said about 3,050 tonnes of ammonium nitrate had arrived in Dakar.

"Of this, 350 tonnes were already sent to Mali," the port authorities said in a statement.

The remainder is also destined for Mali, but the landlocked country has been sealed off following a coup on Tuesday.

The owner of the ammonium nitrate had proposed storing it on a plot of land he owns in an area 30 kilometres (19 miles) outside Dakar that is being developed as a satellite town.

But the environment ministry turned it down, port official Baba Drame told AFP.

"We have asked the owner to take measures to take the product out of Senegal," he said.

Senegalese President Macky Sall on Wednesday asked a cabinet meeting to draw up a plan to make depots storing hazardous chemical products secure.

Dakar port authorities said they had taken "all necessary measures to avoid a similar disaster" like the Beirut blast.

Related Topics

Corruption Mali Beirut Dakar Senegal August All Cabinet

Recent Stories

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

27 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

27 minutes ago

Emirates to operate special flights to five cities ..

1 hour ago

HESCO Chief vows to ensure uninterrupted power sup ..

5 minutes ago

5-day national Polio-eradication drive in progress ..

5 minutes ago

Plots allotment case: Court again issues arrest wa ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.